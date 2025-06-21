Power Book IV: Force: Season Three; Starz Unveils Teaser and Photos for Final Season

Power Book IV: Force will return for its third and final season this fall, and Starz is giving viewers their first look at what is ahead on the Power spin-off series with the release of a teaser trailer and first-look photos.

Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan star in Power Book IV: Force, which follows Tommy Eagan (Sikora) after he lands in Chicago.

Starz shared the following about season three:

“Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) is back with an ever-growing list of enemies. With the Feds on his tail and street gangs trying to take him down, Tommy must be strategic in his quest to take over Chicago’s drug game, while also protecting those he loves the most. This season, Tommy must poach customers from rival factions to have a chance at becoming kingpin, all while battling Miguel’s growing power and navigating an increasingly complex minefield of threats in the streets. With a deepening divide within his coalition and his personal life under threat, Tommy must balance offense and defense to survive and protect everything he’s worked for.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later. The teaser trailer and additional photos for Season Three are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the third season of this Starz series? Will you be sad to see this chapter of the Power Universe end?