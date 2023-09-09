Power Book IV: Force: Season Two Viewer Votes

Tommy is out for revenge in the second season of the Power Book IV: Force TV show on Starz. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Power Book IV: Force is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Power Book IV: Force here.

A Starz crime drama series, the Power Book IV: Force TV show is a sequel and spin-off to the Power series. It stars Joseph Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan. The story centers around criminal Tommy Egan (Sikora) after he’s put the wreckage of his life in New York behind him. Tommy makes a quick detour in Chicago to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. However, what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies that he thought were long buried. In the second season, nothing stands in Tommy Egan’s way as he makes his play at becoming the sole drug distributor in Chicago. Alliances form and competitors become targets as a turf war heats up and Tommy must race to stay one step ahead of everyone. Meanwhile, a federal task force is zeroed in on him and he has an eye on a special someone, forcing him to decide what he is willing to sacrifice to claim Chicago as his own.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Power Book IV: Force TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Power Book IV: Force should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on Starz?