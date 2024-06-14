Power Book IV: Force: Season Three to End Starz Series But Tommy’s Story Isn’t Over

Power Book IV: Force is filming its third season in Chicago, and fans are receiving news about the show’s future.

Joseph Sikora went on Instagram to reveal that season three will end the series, but he promised that fans will see more of Tommy in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Sikora (@josephsikora4)

Starring Sikora, Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Carmela Zumbado, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Miriam A. Hyman, Adrienne Walker, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric, and Tommy Flanagan, the Power spin-off follows follows Tommy Egan (Sikora) after he leaves NYC and lands in Chicago.

Per Deadline, Starz is planning more additions to the Power franchise that could bring back Tommy and characters from other Power series’, like Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) from Ghost, which is currently airing its final season, and others.

Showrunner Gary Lennon said the following about ending Power Book IV: Force,

“It is bittersweet to write the fulfilling ending of this chapter in Tommy’s journey, a character myself and fans have grown to love over the past decade. Season 3 will question everything we thought we knew of Tommy’s world and I promise you it will not disappoint! Although this may be the end of the road for Force, there is much more expansive, compelling storytelling for the characters within the Power Universe.”

The premiere date for season three of Power Book IV: Force will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Starz series? Will you be sad to see it end?