The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: Late Night Series Renewed Through 2028

Jimmy Fallon will not leave his post on late-night television anytime soon. NBC has officially renewed The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon through 2028.

In 2021, the late-night show’s deal was unofficially extended for five years, but this is more official. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

NBC revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Multi-hyphenate Jimmy Fallon has renewed his deal with NBCUniversal as host of the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” extending the popular host’s tenure at the beloved late-night staple through 2028.

Fallon recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary as host of the iconic franchise with a two-hour primetime special on NBC that won its timeslot against all-original competition. The Emmy-nominated “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” launched on May 14, 2014.

Fallon began his run at NBC in 1998 at “Saturday Night Live” and quickly became a fan-favorite during his time there. Coining musical bits and sketches that stand the test of time are still part of the broadcast to this day. Fallon’s work also includes the Emmy Award-nominated “Password” and “That’s My Jam.”

“For nearly 30 years, Jimmy Fallon has brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group. “It’s been a privilege to witness Jimmy at the helm of the ‘The Tonight Show’ and we’re thrilled to see what innovations he and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network.”

“For nearly 30 years, I’ve brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock,” said Fallon. “It’s been a privilege to be at the helm of the ‘The Tonight Show’ and I’m thrilled to see what innovations me and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network. No, I’m not changing my quote. Tell Mark to change his.”

“Throughout his time at NBC on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Late Night’ and ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Fallon has demonstrated his extraordinary talent and been an integral part of our iconic comedy brand,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Jimmy and to see him carrying ‘The Tonight Show’ torch into the future.”

Every season Fallon has hosted, “The Tonight Show” has ranked #1 (or tied for #1) in the key 18-49 demo. In addition, Fallon has expanded the show’s reach from TV to digital with nearly 100 million total followers and subscribers across its platforms and more than 8 billion views in 2023 alone. With sketches, songs and celebrity guests, Fallon’s digital presence dominates the space compared to his contemporaries. Fallon also serves as an EP and panelist on the Emmy-nominated NBC fan-favorite “Password,” which is currently in its second season.

“The Tonight Show” is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner.