The Tonight Show: Jimmy Fallon Series Renewed for Five Years by NBC

Jimmy Fallon is staying in late-night. NBC has renewed The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for five years which is understood to be the longest commitment that the network has made to the host yet.

The network didn’t make an official announcement about the renewal. Instead, Susan Rovner, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chairman, noted the renewal during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation earlier today.

It’s believed that the deal with Fallon was struck last fall, around the time Jamie Granet-Bederman took over as showrunner.

The Tonight Show franchise has been running since 1954 and previous hosts have included Steve Allen, Jack Paar, Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, and Conan O’Brien. Fallon took over from Leno in 2014 when the latter completed his second tenure as host. To date, Fallon has hosted more than 1,400 episodes.

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon TV show? Do you typically watch complete episodes or clips?