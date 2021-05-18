Password: NBC Reviving Classic Game Show with Jimmy Fallon

Password is getting a reboot. NBC has ordered a revival of the classic game show with Jimmy Fallon (above) involved. However, Buzzer Blog made it clear that it is not known if he is hosting the series or just producing.

Viewers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will recall that Password is sometimes played on the late-night series but Fallon is typically a player while announcer Steve Higgins leads the game.

The original Password aired starting in 1961 on CBS. The series has been rebooted several times since the original production aired for six seasons.

NBC did not reveal when the series would premiere on the network, but it is likely to air at some point during the 2021-2022 season. Password is coming from Fremantle, the company behind American Idol.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Password when it lands on NBC? Who would you like to see as host?