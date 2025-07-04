The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season Four Renewal and Third Season Premiere Set for Disney+ Series

The Proud Family is not going anywhere anytime soon. Disney+ has renewed The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder for a fourth season ahead of its season three premiere. The series’ return date was announced with the release of a trailer.

Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Alvaro Gutierrez, Raquel Lee Bolleau, Marcus T. Paulk, Aldis Hodge, Aries Spears, Cree Summer, Patricia Belcher, and Kevin Michael Richardson star in the series, which follows Penny and her family.

Deadline revealed that season three will have the Proud family “embarking on international escapades, wild adventures, and fantastical stops packed with hilarity, heart, and, most of all, discovery.”

Season three will arrive on August 6th. Season four will arrive in 2026. The trailer for season three is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Disney+ series? Will you watch the next two seasons?