Star Wars: Ahsoka

Star Wars: Ahsoka TV show on Disney+: canceled or renewed?

Network: Disney+
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 22, 2023 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, and Eman Esfandi.

TV show description:      
A sci-fi action-adventure series, the Star Wars: Ahsoka TV show was created by Dave Filoni and is a spin-off of The Mandalorian series.

Set after the fall of the Empire, the story revolves around former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano (Dawson) as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy and searches for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Esfandi), a former thief.

In her quest, Ahsoka is accompanied by former bounty hunter Sabine Wren (Bordizzo), Twi’lek New Republic general Hera Syndulla (Winstead), and Huyang (Tennant), a lightsaber-crafting droid.

 

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD.

 

What do you think? Do you like the Star Wars: Ahsoka TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?

 

Canceled and renewed TV show
