Network: Disney+

Episodes: 24 (hour)

Seasons: Two

TV show dates: September 21, 2022 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

TV show description:

A sci-fi action series, the Andor TV show was created by Tony Gilroy and is part of the Star Wars franchise.

A prequel to the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story feature film, the story follows thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Luna) during the five years that lead up to the events of the movie.

The series focuses on Cassian’s journey to discover the difference he can make and displays the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue. Cassian embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





