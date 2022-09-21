Andor: Season Two — Has the Disney+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

It’s a hero’s journey. Has the Andor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Disney+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Andor, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, the Andor TV show is part of the Star Wars franchise and stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. A prequel to the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story feature film, the story follows thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Luna) during the five years that lead up to the events of the movie. The series focuses on Cassian’s journey to discover the difference he can make and displays the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue. Cassian embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Andor has been renewed for a second and final season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether Disney+ will cancel or renew Andor for season two. In this case, we know that Andor has already been renewed for a second season, which will close out the series. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Andor cancellation or renewal news.



Andor Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Andor TV show has been renewed for a second and final season? How would you feel if Disney+ had cancelled this TV series, instead?