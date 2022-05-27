Andor: Season Two; Disney+ Renews Star Wars Show Ahead of Series Premiere (Watch)

Andor is coming soon to Disney+. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for season one and a renewal. Work will begin on the 12 episodes for season two starting in November, per Deadline. Season one will premiere on August 31st.

Andor takes action five years before the Rogue One film. Diego Luna returns from the movie for the series, and he will be joined by Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller.

Disney+ revealed the following about the new series:

“Disney+ is pleased to share the trailer and key art from its upcoming series “Andor” that was featured this morning at Star Wars Celebration. The new, original series from Lucasfilm takes place prior to the events of “Rogue One” and launches exclusively on Disney+ August 31, with the first two episodes. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.”

Check out the trailer for Andor below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new Star Wars series?