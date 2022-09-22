Andor: Season One Viewer Votes

Cassian’s path is a dangerous one in the first season of the Andor TV show on Disney+. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Andor is cancelled or renewed for season two. Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Andor here.

A Disney+ sci-fi action series, the Andor TV show is part of the Star Wars franchise and stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. A prequel to the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story feature film, the story follows thief-turned-Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Luna) during the five years that lead up to the events of the movie. The series focuses on Cassian’s journey to discover the difference he can make and displays the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue. Cassian embarks on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero.





