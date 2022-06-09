Ms. Marvel: Season One Viewer Votes

Will Kamala’s television adventures extend past the first season of the Ms. Marvel TV show? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ms. Marvel is cancelled or renewed for season two (most Marvel shows on Disney+ only have one year). Disney+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Ms. Marvel here.

A Disney+ action-adventure comedy series, the Ms. Marvel TV show is based on characters that first appeared in Marvel comics in 2013. The show stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight. The story revolves around Kamala Khan (Vellani), a 16-year-old Muslim-American who’s growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious scribe of fan-fiction, Kamala is a superhero and Avengers megafan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Kamala struggles to fit in at school and sometimes, even in her own home. Things change when she gains superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Kamala gains the ability to harness cosmic energy and create constructs from a magical bangle.





