Lazarus: Season Two Photos and Premiere Date Unveiled for Harlan Coben Series on Prime Video

Lazarus is returning soon for its second season, and viewers are getting their first look at the season with the release of several first-look photos. The series will have all six episodes released for bingeing in October.

Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach, David Fynn, Karla Crome, and Kate Ashfield star in the series from Harlen Coben, which follows a man who starts to experience strange things after he returns home following the death of his father.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst, Harlan Coben’s Lazarus follows Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father Dr. Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can’t be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father’s death and his sister’s murder 25 years ago.”

The series returns on October 22nd. More photos for season two are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of this Prime Video series?