Murder In a Small Town: Season Two Casting and Teaser Revealed for FOX Series

Murder in a Small Town is returning soon with its second season, and viewers will see several big names make guest-starring appearances on the FOX crime drama.

Camryn Manheim, Tyler Posey, Jamie Chung, Noah Reid and Sara Canning will guest star on the series which stars Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk. The series follows Detective Karl Alberg (Sutherland) after he moves to a small town in British Columbia to get away from big city police work, only to find out the small town has its own share of secrets that will keep him just as busy.

FOX shared the following about season two:

“Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland), who recently moved to the quiet coastal town of Gibsons to be the new police chief and quickly learns that this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets. As a world-class detective, Karl calls upon all his skills to solve murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. Meanwhile, his deepening relationship with the town librarian Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk) is challenged as her career and community involvement take her in new and unexpected directions. In the second season, Karl’s jurisdiction expands, and he has to contend with an increased caseload and limited resources, investigating cases like a body found at a local wedding between members of two feuding families; a double kidnapping that may mask an even bigger crime; a pop star who retreated to Gibsons for a quiet vacation only to be followed by a dangerous stalker; and many more. Academy Award-winner Marcia Gay Harden (Pollack, Mystic River, The Morning Show) joins the cast as Mayor Christie Holman, a practicing doctor, beloved figure in the community and a consummate political operator. She has the best interests of the people of Gibsons at heart, but sometimes lets her personal interests take precedence, as she complicates life for Karl and Cassandra. Murder in a Small Town also features Bethany Brown, Marci T House, Joshua Close and more. Guest stars joining for Season Two include Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Camryn Manheim (Law & Order, The Practice) as Jocelyn Tait, an iron-tough, working-class matriarch, who has lived her life in the shadow of a family feud and comes to Gibsons for a “Romeo and Juliet-style” wedding; Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) as Ryan, a former party boy turned holistic health aficionado, who is desperate to leave behind a reckless past; Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country, Accused) as Lanni Soo, a career-driven and straight-forward, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney General, who approaches Alberg with an intriguing case; Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek) reprises his role as Tommy Cummins, the unassuming high school art teacher whose greatest work put him behind bars; Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries, A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Mackenzie Rankin, a woman who organizes a memorial gathering following the death of her younger sister. Murder in a Small Town is based on the Edgar Award-winning, nine-book Karl Alberg series by acclaimed novelist L.R. Wright, and is produced by Sepia Films in association with FOX Entertainment and Future Shack Entertainment. Ian Weir, Amanda Tapping, Morris Ruskin and Sharon Wisnia (Mojo Global Arts), Jon Cotton, Tina Pehme and Kim Roberts (Sepia Films) and Jeff Wachtel and Jared Berenholz (Future Shack) are executive producers. Weir serves as showrunner on the series. Nick Orchard of Soapbox Productions (which originally optioned the book series) also serves as producer on the series.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FOX series? Do you plan to watch season two?