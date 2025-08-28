Y: Marshals: Seven Join CBS Spin-Off Series, Including Three from Yellowstone

Y: Marshals has added seven new faces to its cast, and three of them will be familiar to viewers of Yellowstone. Logan Marshall-Green was previously announced as joining the series.

According to Deadline, Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill and Mo Brings Plenty join Luke Grimes from that series. As for the new arrivals, viewers will see Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Brett Cullen and Tatanka Means. They will play “Belle, Andrea and Miles, respectively — all members of the U.S. Marshals. Cullen plays Harry Gifford, the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana.”

The following was revealed about the upcoming CBS series:

“In Y: Marshals, with the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence. Merrill will reprise his role as Kayce’s son, Tate Dutton, with Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty reprising their Yellowstone characters as Thomas Rainwater and Mo, respectively. MIA from the new series is Kelsey Asbille, who played Kayce’s wife and Tate’s mom Monica on the mothership. Her absence will likely be explained.”

The series will premiere at midseason. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on CBS this spring?