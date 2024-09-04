Matlock: CBS Previews Legal Procedural Drama Starring Kathy Bates

Matlock is coming later this month to CBS, and the network has released a new preview teasing the reboot of the classic legal drama starring Kathy Bates in the role played by Andy Griffith in the original series. A sneak peek of the series will air on September 22.

Starring Bates, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis, the series will feature “Matty” as she returns to the workforce at a prestigious law firm.

CBS revealed the following about the plot of the reboot series:

“MATLOCK stars Kathy Bates as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline “Matty” Matlock, who, after achieving success in her younger years, decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, while Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. Matty works alongside the firm’s younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis) – as she endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world. MATLOCK is a reimagining of the classic television series of the same name.”

A preview for Matlock is below.

