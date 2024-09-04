The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season Three; Eduardo Noriega, Oscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay Join AMC Spin-Off Series

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns later this month with season two to AMC, but work has already begun on season three. Set in Spain, the cast will feature three new faces for the third season.

Eduardo Noriega, Oscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay are joining the cast of The Walking Dead spin-off series. The series’ early renewal was announced in July.

Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi, and Eriq Ebouaney star in the series’ second season which will have Daryl and Carol reuniting in France before they try to find their way home during season three.

AMC revealed more about season three in a press release.

“AMC Networks announced today the initial Spanish cast for the third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon currently being filmed in Spain. Eduardo Noriega (The Devil’s Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán) and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars, in addition to Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), among others, in recurring roles. The announcement was made today in FesTVal, a national television festival celebrated annually in the city of Vitoria in Spain. Production of season three is based in Madrid with extensive location shooting planned in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions, each providing a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world. Production has begun just ahead of the series’ highly anticipated season two premiere on October 4 in Spain, and September 29 in the U.S. on AMC and AMC+. Season three follows Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse. Debuting in 2025, season three is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, McBride, Greg Nicotero, Brian Bockrath, Angela Kang, Jason Richman, Dan Percival and Steve Squillante with Silvia Aráez and Jesús de la Vega from Ánima Stillking joining as executive producers this season. Peregrinos SP24 provides Spanish production services for season three. Eduardo Noriega is a Spanish actor renowned for his roles in films such as Thesis, Open Your Eyes, The Wolf, The Devil’s Backbone and Vantage Point and has been nominated for Best Actor in the Goya Awards in two occasions. Óscar Jaenada is an established Spanish actor known for his performances in films and series such as Camarón: When Flamenco Became Legend, for which he won the Goya Award for Best Actor, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Luis Miguel, Hernán and Cantinflas, for which he won the Platino Award for Best Actor. Alexandra Masangkay is a Spanish actress who made her film debut with 1898: The Last of the Philippines and The Platform and also has stand out performances in Código Emperador and most recently Valley of Shadows. Spanish actor Hugo Arbués has garnered attention for his roles in films such as The Warning and Through My Window and series Madres. Amor y vida and Cathedral of the Sea. Candela Saitta is an Argentine actress based in Madrid who has drawn notice for her roles in Máxima, El primero de nosotros and Último primer día, for which she was nominated for Best Actress in the Produ Awards.”

