The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season One Ratings

Times have changed a lot since the original Walking Dead series was a big hit. The franchise no longer draws big ratings, and attention spans have changed, so AMC only gives spin-offs six-episode orders. It remains to be seen if half a dozen episodes are too little or too much for a Rick and Michonne show. Will The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live TV show is the sixth spin-off of The Walking Dead series. It stars Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, Andrew Bachelor, Brenda Wool, and Craig Tate. In the original series, former sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes (Lincoln) was badly injured and believed to be dead by Michonne (Gurira), Rick’s wife and the mother of his young son. Years later, after finding evidence that he is still alive, this katana-wielding warrior goes to search for him. As this new series begins, Rick is now a resident of a vast city that shields itself from the outside world. Run by the Civic Republic Military, no one who enters the city can ever leave, a rule that is brutally enforced. When Michonne finally finds him, he’s not the man she once knew.

