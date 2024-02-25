Network: AMC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 23, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, Andrew Bachelor, Brenda Wool, and Craig Tate.

TV show description:

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live TV show is the sixth spin-off of The Walking Dead series.

In the original series, former sheriff’s deputy Rick Grimes (Lincoln) was severely injured and believed to be dead by Michonne (Gurira), Rick’s wife and the mother of his young son. Years later, this katana-wielding warrior searches for him after finding evidence that he is still alive.

As this series begins, Rick is now a resident of a vast city that shields itself from the outside world. Run by the Civic Republic Military, no one who enters the city can ever leave, a brutally enforced rule. When Michonne finally finds him, he’s not the man she once knew.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

