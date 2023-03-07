The Walking Dead: Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) Joins AMC Spin-Off Series Starring Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira

The Walking Dead spin-off featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira is adding a former demon to its cast. Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer) has joined the upcoming AMC series, which is still untitled. Per Deadline, Brandt will play a character named Pearl Thorne, but no other details about her character were revealed.

Six episodes are planned for the limited AMC series, which will reunite Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) following his disappearance and presumed death in the ninth season of The Walking Dead. The series will debut in 2024.

The following was revealed about the plot of the spin-off:

The series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

What do you think? Are you excited to see Rick and Michonne together again on AMC?