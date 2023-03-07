Scooby-Doo! and the Mystery Pups: HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled New Preschool Series

It looks like Scooby-Doo! and the Mystery Pups will not be coming to the small screen after all. The animated series for preschoolers has reportedly lost its distribution deal with HBO Max, and production was shut down. It is possible that the animated series could land on another outlet, but that seems unlikely.

The cancellation was revealed by Roger Eschbacher, one of the writers of Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated:

From a colleague: “Our show, Scooby Doo: Mystery Pups has wrapped early because we lost our distribution with HBO Max. It is a very entertaining show that I cannot openly share, but it might get picked up again if they find another distributor.” #opentowork #animationwriter pic.twitter.com/m4hLUtymgP — Roger Eschbacher (@RogerEschbacher) March 4, 2023

The following was revealed about the plot of the series when it was ordered in May 2022:

As counselors in a lakeside sleepaway camp, Scooby and Shaggy don’t know much about canoes and archery, but they do know how to solve a mystery! In a summer filled with nature hikes, rafting trips and fireside ghost stories, the goofy, good-hearted and can-do duo will share their love for chasing clues with three young camper pups destined to become their own preschool version of Mystery Incorporated. Featuring mysteries that will be more kooky than spooky, Scooby Doo! And the Mystery Pups teaches preschoolers about curiosity and the joy of discovery. The show will encourage the audience to solve clues alongside the collaborative trio of pups, exemplifying how much can be accomplished with friends by your side. These curiosity and teamwork skillsets align with Cartoonito’s Humancentric Learning Framework – a philosophy that helps children develop their unique potential – by inspiring preschoolers to greet every mystery they encounter with wonder, confidence, and cooperation. Scooby-Doo veteran voices Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard will lead the cast, playing Scooby and Shaggy respectively. Mark Palmer (Hello Ninja, Treehouse Detectives) serves as co-executive producer and showrunner with Erik Knutsen as supervising producer. Sam Register also serves as executive producer.

What do you think? Did you plan to watch Scooby-Doo! and the Mystery Pups with your family?