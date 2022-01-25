American Dad!: Season 18? Has the TBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the TBS cable channel, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.



Season 17 Ratings

The 17th season of American Dad! averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 518,000 viewers. Compared to season 16, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Dad! stacks up against other TBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

American Dad! has been renewed for an 18th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

There’s no need to wonder if American Dad! will be cancelled since the show’s already been renewed through season 19. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Dad! cancellation or renewal news.



