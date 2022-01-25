American Dad!: Season 17 Ratings

Once again, fans of American Dad! don’t have to worry about the series being cancelled. It’s already been renewed for seasons 18 and 19 on TBS. Is it sure to be renewed for season 20? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 16 of American Dad! on TBS averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 642,000 viewers.

