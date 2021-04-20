American Dad!: Season 16 Ratings

Once again, we don’t have to wonder if the American Dad! TV series will be cancelled or renewed. The TBS show was renewed through season 17 back in early 2020. Could that be the end for this long-running cartoon sitcom or, will it run for many more years? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the American Dad! TV show stars the voices of Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes, Rachael MacFarlane, Jeff Fischer, Dee Bradley Baker, and Patrick Stewart. The story centers around super-patriotic CIA weapons expert Stan Smith (MacFarlane) and his unorthodox family and housemates — blissfully unaware wife Francine (Schaal), geeky son Steve (Grimes), activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), son-in-law Jeff (Fischer), sassy space alien Roger (MacFarlane), and Klaus (Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 15 of American Dad! on TBS averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 642,000 viewers.

