Succession: Season Four Renewal Announced for HBO Comedy-Drama Series

The Roy family will return to fight once again. HBO has already renewed the Succession TV show for a fourth season. Only two episodes of the third season have aired thus far.

A family comedy-drama series from creator Jesse Armstrong, Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, Jeannie Berlin, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova. Unfolding in New York, the show explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin), and Connor (Ruck). Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is each left to contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.

The third season of Succession averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 542,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

Here’s HBO’s announcement about the renewal:

HBO Renews Drama Series SUCCESSION For A Fourth Season HBO has renewed the Emmy® winning drama series SUCCESSION for a fourth season, it was announced today by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. ​​Created by Jesse Armstrong, SUCCESSION kicked off its nine-episode third season October 17, with new episodes debuting Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes air on HBO and are available to stream on HBO Max. The season three premiere of the drama series drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, marking a series high and the best premiere night of any HBO Original series since the launch of HBO Max. "With each season of SUCCESSION, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family's inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision," says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. "This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn't be more excited for all that's in store in this next season ahead." IndieWire called the series "television's best show, a singular TV experience," while The New York Times says it is "one of TV's most exhilarating shows," and The Hollywood Reporter wrote that it's "scathingly funny, one of TV's best shows." Created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner. In the official Succession podcast, journalist and host Kara Swisher unpacks real world events that echo the saga unfolding on screen. Guests include top journalists, writers, psychologists, as well as some of the people involved in making the HBO Original Series. Podcast episodes are available each week right after the latest episode of Succession airs Sundays on HBOMax. The official Succession podcast is produced by HBO in conjunction with Pineapple Street Studios.

