Succession: Season Four? Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, Jeannie Berlin, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova. Unfolding in New York, the show explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Strong), Siobhan (Snook), Roman (Culkin), and Connor (Ruck). Season three finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall. After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is left to each contemplate their future. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Succession averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 564,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Succession stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 19, 2021, Succession has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Succession for season four? The show has been a middle-of-the-road performer for HBO but the second season aired two years ago. Have viewers forgotten about the series or lost interest? We’ll have to wait and see. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Succession cancellation or renewal news.



