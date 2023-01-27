Succession: Season Four Premiere Date and Teaser Released for HBO Series (Watch)

Succession has its return date! HBO announced the premiere date for season four of the drama with the release of a teaser trailer. The ten-episode season arrives on March 26th.

Starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin, the series follows the power struggles of the Roy family in NYC. Viewers will also see Alexander Skarsgård, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Hope Davis, and Juliana Canfield appear during season four.

HBO revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth season of the Emmy(R)-winning HBO Original drama series SUCCESSION debuts SUNDAY, MARCH 26 (9:00-10:00 P.M. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. SUCCESSION explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). · Season 4 logline: The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed. · Newly announced season 4 cast: Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Newly announced returning cast include: Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion). · Previously announced season 4 cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root. · The first three seasons of SUCCESSION have garnered 48 Emmy(R) nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons. Season three, which premiered October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble and swept at WGA, DGA, and PGA. · Season 4 credits: Created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.”

Check out the teaser for Succession season four below.

