Family Guy: Seasons 22 & 23; FOX Comedy Series Renewed Through 2024-25

The Griffins are staying put through the 2024-25 television season. FOX has renewed the Family Guy series through its 22nd and 23rd seasons.

An animated comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA.

The 21st season of Family Guy averages a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.33 million viewers. Compared to season 20, that’s down by 6% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The show picks up about 37% more viewers when the live+7 day ratings are added.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on FOX, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

“Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with FOX over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that FOX is doubling down on each of these iconic shows,” said Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation.

these ANIDOM fams are here to stay! @TheSimpsons, @BobsBurgersFOX and @FamilyGuyonFOX have all been renewed for ✌️ more seasons pic.twitter.com/qzRwhgTEDR — Animation Domination (@AniDom) January 27, 2023

Note: There’s been an inconsistency in the season numbering of Family Guy for years. The season number listed on FOX’s website has been one greater than the season number used in press releases. Since the press materials were theoretically more official, we’ve used those season numbers. With this renewal, FOX has skipped over season 21 in their press releases, so the numbering is now consistent.

