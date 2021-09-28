Family Guy: Season 20? Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will the Griffins stay on the air forever? Has the Family Guy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 20th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Family Guy, season 20. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA.



Season 19 Ratings

The 19th season of Family Guy averages a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.57 million viewers. Compared to season 18, that’s up by 2% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Family Guy stacks up against other FOX TV shows.

Note: There’s a disparity in the season numbers of this show. In FOX’s press materials, this is designated as season 19. But, if you look at FOX’s website, they label the same episodes as season 20. Since the press materials are theoretically more official, we follow the press release numbering.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Family Guy has been renewed for a 20th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about Family Guy being cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for a 20th season (2022-23) on FOX. How long will this comedy run on the network? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Family Guy cancellation or renewal news.



