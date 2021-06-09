Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett and the judges encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of LEGO Masters averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.60 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 57% in the demo and down by 54% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how LEGO Masters stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 9, 2021, LEGO Masters has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew LEGO Masters for season three? The ratings were okay last year but the network renewed the series anyway, likely hoping that the ratings would grow in year two. They are way down this time so that’s not a good sign at all. However, I suspect that the production company has a deal with LEGO that helps make this show even more affordable than a regular competition. This one could go either way but I suspect it will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on LEGO Masters cancellation or renewal news.



