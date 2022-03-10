Domino Masters: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Domino Masters TV show is hosted by Eric Stonestreet with Steve Price, Danica McKellar, and Vernon Davis serving as judges. The series features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in a domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. Sixteen skilled teams compete against each other in ambitious domino-building challenges with the goal of being crowned the country’s most talented domino topplers. In each episode, teams are given a bold theme and custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples. The pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running. Throughout the competition, the host and judges encourage the domino aficionados, introduce challenges and watch as the creations are put to the test during nail-biting topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck. The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy, and the grand title of Domino Masters.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Domino Masters averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.68 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Domino Masters stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 10, 2022, Domino Masters has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Domino Masters for season two? The show’s ratings could be a lot better but it seems inexpensive to produce so, for now, I think it has a good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Domino Masters cancellation or renewal news.



