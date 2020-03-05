Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the LEGO Masters TV show pits teams of LEGO enthusiasts against other teams in challenges of imagination, design, and creativity. Will Arnett hosts while Jamie Berard, Amy Corbett, and guest celebrities serve as judges. Armed with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks, teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges. In each episode, Arnett, along with expert judges and special guests, encourage the builders, introduce various challenges, and put the builders’ creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most progress to the next round while other teams are eliminated. In the finale, the top teams face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters.



Season One Ratings

The first season of LEGO Masters averages a 1.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.42 million viewers. Find out how LEGO Masters stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, LEGO Masters has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew LEGO Masters for season two? The series has good ratings and is inexpensive to produce so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on LEGO Masters cancellation or renewal news.



