American Idol: Season 23; ABC Renews Singing Competition Series for 2024-25

A new batch of singing hopefuls will get a chance to show their stuff in the 2024-25 television season. ABC has renewed American Idol for its 23rd season (the eighth year on the network).

A singing competition series, the American Idol TV show features judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in season 22 (the seventh season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

On Sundays, the 22nd season of American Idol averages a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.72 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

On Mondays, the 22nd season of American Idol averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.15 million viewers. Compared to season 21, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It’s unknown when viewers can expect to see season 23, but ABC is expected to release its Fall 2024 schedule soon.

In the meantime, the network will need to find a replacement for Perry. In February, she announced that the current season would be her last.

Today, ABC also renewed The Bachelor (season 29), Celebrity Jeopardy! (season three), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (season five), The Conners (seventh and final season), Dancing with the Stars (season 33), Shark Tank (season 16), and What Would You Do? (season 17). Meanwhile, comedy series Not Dead Yet has been cancelled and won’t return for season three.

