Sunday TV Ratings: American Idol, CSI: Vegas, Grimsburg, The Conners, 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Sunday, February 18, 2024 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, What Would You Do?, 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, CSI: Vegas, Tracker, The Simpsons, Krapopolis, The Great North, and Grimsburg. Specials: Remember the Titans, 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet, and 2024 People’s Choice Awards. Reruns: The Conners and Next Level Chef.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

