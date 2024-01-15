Sunday TV Ratings: We Are Family, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Yellowstone, Critics’ Choice Awards, NFL Football

Sunday, January 14, 2024 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, 60 Minutes, and We Are Family. Specials: The Lion King, Deal or No Deal Island Super Sneak Peek, and 29th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Sports: NFL Overrun, The OT, Football Night in America, and NFL Football: Rams at Lions. Reruns: Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and Yellowstone.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren't given for reruns or specials.)

