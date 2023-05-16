American Idol: Season 22 Renewal; ABC Singing Competition Returning for 2023-24

A primetime tradition will continue into the 2023-24 television season. ABC has renewed the American Idol series for a 22nd season (the seventh on the alphabet network).

A singing competition series, the American Idol TV show features returning judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan in season 21 (the sixth season on ABC). Ryan Seacrest returns as host. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone calls, text messages, and online. The winner claims the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

The Sunday night episodes of the 21st season of American Idol average a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.26 million viewers. Compared to season 20, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The Monday night episodes of the 21st season of American Idol average a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.71 million viewers. Compared to season 20, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It’s a top performer compared to other unscripted series on the network in both the demo and total viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, episodes pick up about 30% more viewers.

The 21st season of 20 episodes finishes airing this Sunday night. A premiere date for season 22 will be announced later, but it’s expected to debut in early 2024.

Get ready to sing along with us for another season! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/hTdwQ6lcrC — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 16, 2023

What do you think? Have you been watching the American Idol series for years? Are you glad that the ABC show has been renewed for a 22nd season?

