American Idol: Season 19; ABC Series Judges and Host Returning

American Idol is getting ready to start production on season nineteen, and there is good news for fans of the competition series. The judges and host of the series are all returning for another season. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie have started the process of finding the next American Idol in a virtual tour.

ABC revealed more about the returns in a press release. Check that out below.

“The iconic star-maker competition series American Idol welcomes back music industry legends, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, and veteran host Ryan Seacrest to help find America’s next singing sensation for a fourth season on ABC. Last season, American Idol became the first reality competition series to air remotely and the unprecedented season dominated Sunday nights, claiming the No. 1 position for broadcast series among Adults 18-49 as well as the night’s No. 1 most social show.

“American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire – and I am so proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people’s homes during a time when we needed it the most,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest.”

“Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent,” said executive producer and showrunner Trish Kinane. “Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take ‘American Idol’ to new heights next season.”

“We are so grateful to the fans for sticking with us – and pushing us to No. 1 – during this most challenging of times. And we are thrilled to be able to welcome Ryan, Katy, Lionel and Luke back to help us discover our next American Idol,” said executive producer Eli Holzman, CEO of 19 Entertainment’s parent company Industrial Media. “At times like these, it is more important than ever to give families wholesome entertainment, packed full of hope, talent and inspiration – where dreams come true. And that is what ‘American Idol’ is all about.”

The search for the next singing sensation is currently underway with “Idol Across America” remote virtual auditions taking place across all 50 states. “Idol Across America” will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.”