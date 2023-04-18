The Rookie: Season Six Renewal; ABC Police Drama Returning for 2023-24

John and his friends’ journeys will continue into the 2023-24 television season. The Rookie has been renewed for a sixth year on ABC. The fifth season finale airs on May 2nd.

A police drama series, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Tru Valentino. Lisseth Chavez recurs. John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania who owns a construction company. He decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy, is the oldest rookie on the force, and eventually becomes a training officer. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), fellow rookie Lucy Chen (O’Neil), and the station’s newest rookie, Aaron Thorsen (Valentino).

The fifth season of The Rookie is averaging a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.86 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s up by 20% in the demo and up by 21% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the show picks up about 70% more viewers thanks to delayed viewing.

The Rookie is currently ABC’s second-highest-rated show in total viewers and is one of a few series on the Alphabet network to see its ratings rise year-over-year. The numbers immediately increased when The Rookie moved from Sundays to Tuesday nights.

The renewal was announced via social media:

There’s been no official word on the fate of The Rookie: Feds spin-off yet, but word is that it’s expected to be renewed for a second season.

