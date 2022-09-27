Menu

The Rookie: Season Six — Has the ABC Police Drama Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

The Rookie TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 6?

(Photo by: ABC/Raymond Liu)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching The Rookie TV show on ABCIt’s a year of transition for John and his comrades. Has The Rookie TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Rookie, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Rookie TV show stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, and Tru Valentino. Lisseth Chavez recurs. John Nolan (Fillion) is a middle-aged divorced man from Pennsylvania who owns a construction company. He decides to give up his old life to pursue a new career as a police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department. He graduates from the Police Academy, is the oldest rookie on the force, and eventually becomes a training officer. He works with Sergeant Wade Grey (Jones), Detective Angela Lopez (Diaz), training officers Nyla Harper (Cox) and Tim Bradford (Winter), fellow rookie Lucy Chen (O’Neil), and the station’s newest rookie, Aaron Thorsen (Valentino).
 

Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of The Rookie averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.36 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 14% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed, and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Rookie stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

ABC
As of September 27, 2022, The Rookie has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Rookie for season six? The show’s traditional ratings aren’t so hot, but the series does do well in delayed viewing. The Rookie has also now been sold into syndication in 95% of the U.S. markets, making the series more lucrative than ever for Disney. Unless Fillion wants to call it quits, I’m confident that it will be renewed for year six. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Rookie cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope that The Rookie TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?

Canceled and renewed TV show
