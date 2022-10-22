The Rookie: Feds: ABC Gives Full Season Order to New Tuesday Night Drama Series

Simone is staying on the job, at least for the rest of the 2022-23 television season. ABC has ordered nine more installments of The Rookie: Feds TV series, bringing the first season’s tally to 22 episodes. The pickup comes after just four episodes have aired.

A police procedural drama series, The Rookie: Feds TV show is a spin-off of The Rookie from a backdoor pilot. The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Felix Solis, Frankie Faison, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, and James Lesure. Guests in the first season include Jessica Betts, Tom Arnold, Eric Roberts, and Deniz Akdeniz. The story follows Simone Clark (Nash-Betts), the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Both empathetic and exasperating, Simone is a former guidance counselor as well as the mother of twins. As the story begins, Simone graduates from Quantico and heads to Los Angeles to start a new life.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of The Rookie: Feds averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.91 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the series is averaging a 0.59 rating in the demo with 4.31 million, an increase of 107% and 126%, respectively.

ABC has yet to order additional episodes of Alaska Daily, the alphabet network’s other new drama series. It draws lower traditional ratings but also sees a sizable jump in delayed viewing.

What do you think? Have you checked out The Rookie: Feds TV series on ABC? Are you glad to hear that the network has ordered more episodes?

