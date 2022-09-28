Menu

Network: ABC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 27, 2022 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Niecy Nash-Betts, Felix Solis, Frankie Faison, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, and James Lesure.

TV show description:      
A police procedural drama series, The Rookie: Feds TV show was created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter and is a spin-off of The Rookie from a backdoor pilot.

The story follows Simone Clark (Nash-Betts), the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Both empathetic and exasperating, Simone is a former guidance counselor as well as the mother of twins. As the story begins, Simone graduates from Quantico and heads to Los Angeles to start a new life.

Other characters include Simone’s father, Christopher “Cutty” Clark (Faison); Brendon Acres (Zegers), the former star of the Vampire Cop TV show who decided to become an FBI Agent; Special Agent Matthew Garza (Solis), a 20-year veteran; brilliant but socially awkward Laura Stensen (Robertson), a former member of the FBI behavioral analysis unit; and Carter Hope (Lesure), a former lawyer in the Department of Justice who is training Simone.

