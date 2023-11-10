The Rookie: Feds: Cancelled; No Season Two for ABC Spin-Off Series

Simone has been let go. ABC has cancelled The Rookie: Feds series, so the cast and crew won’t be headed back to work on a second season after long industry strikes.

A police procedural drama series, The Rookie: Feds TV show is a spin-off of The Rookie from a backdoor pilot. The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Felix Solis, Frankie Faison, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, and James Lesure. Guests in the first season include Jessica Betts, Tom Arnold, Eric Roberts, and Deniz Akdeniz. The story follows Simone Clark (Nash-Betts), the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Both empathetic and exasperating, Simone is a former guidance counselor as well as the mother of twins. As the story begins, Simone graduates from Quantico and heads to Los Angeles to start a new life.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the first season of The Rookie: Feds averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.43 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was a middle-of-the-road performer when compared the ABC’s other scripted shows. In the live+7 day ratings, the series picked up about 80% more viewers, averaging 4.3 million.

The first season of 22 episodes finished airing in May. Renewal and cancellation decisions are typically made in the spring but, with the WGA strike underway and the likelihood of a SAG-AFTRA strike, ABC opted to delay making a decision on Feds, Home Economics, and backdoor pilot The Good Lawyer.

Home Economics has already been cancelled, and now, after 148 days of strikes, ABC has decided there’s no future for The Rookie: Feds or The Good Lawyer.

What do you think? Did you enjoy watching The Rookie: Feds TV show on ABC? Are you disappointed that this spin-off has been cancelled instead of renewed for a second season?

