The Rookie: Feds: Season One Ratings

Published:

The Rookie: Feds TV show on ABC: season 1 ratings
ABC has had a tough time filling the Tuesdays at 10 PM timeslot for years. Most of the new shows that have landed in that timeslot have struggled, and many have been cancelled. How will The Rookie: Feds do? Will it beat the trend and become a hit in the ratings? Will The Rookie: Feds be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A police procedural drama series, The Rookie: Feds TV show is a spin-off of The Rookie from a backdoor pilot. The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts, Felix Solis, Frankie Faison, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, and James Lesure. Guests in the first season include Jessica Betts, Tom Arnold, Eric Roberts, and Deniz Akdeniz. The story follows Simone Clark (Nash-Betts), the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Both empathetic and exasperating, Simone is a former guidance counselor as well as the mother of twins. As the story begins, Simone graduates from Quantico and heads to Los Angeles to start a new life.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/28 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

What do you think? Do you like The Rookie: Feds TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

Canceled and renewed TV show
