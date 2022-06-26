The Rookie: Feds: Kevin Zegers and James Lesure Join ABC Spin-Off Series

The Rookie: Feds is adding to its cast. Kevin Zegers and James Lesure are joining the cast of the spin-off series coming to ABC this fall. The pair are joining Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie Faison, and Felix Solis in the series which follows the oldest FBI recruit.

One Deadline report revealed the following about Zegers role in the ABC series:

“Zegers will play Brendon Acres who is just out of Quantico. Brendon’s got a lot to prove in his first posting – not least because his background as the lead on the long-running TV series Vampire Cop means few people take him seriously. His years of method-actor training led not only to martial arts and gun skills, but also a master’s in computer science.”

Another Deadline report also detailed Lesure’s role:

“Lesure will play Carter Hope. Conservative and a by-the-book traditionalist, Carter’s a model FBI agent who joined the bureau after a successful career as a lawyer in the Justice Department. Now he’s got the most challenging task of his career: training the outspoken and outside-the-box rookie Clark, whose style will be a challenge to his painfully won beliefs.”

The Rookie: Feds arrives on September 27th on ABC.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Rookie: Feds this fall?