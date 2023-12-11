Station 19: Season Seven; Shonda Rhimes Salutes Cast Following ABC Series Cancellation

Station 19 is ending its run on ABC with its upcoming seventh season, and executive producer Shonda Rhimes has spoken out about the series following its cancellation.

Starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy, the drama follows the first responders from Station 19 in Seattle. Created by Stacy McKee in 2018, Station 19 is a spin-off of Rhimes’ long-running Grey’s Anatomy series.

Rhimes said the following about the Station 19 series:

“Grateful for an unforgettable run. A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories. #station19”

Per TV Line, Ortiz, who has played Andy Herrera since the debut of the ABC drama, responded to Rhimes’ post with “Still processing this… The love runs so deep. Thank you, Shonda.”

The final episodes of Station 19 will begin airing on Thursday, March 14th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this ABC drama? Did you want to see the series to continue beyond season seven?