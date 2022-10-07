Station 19: Season Seven — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The Seattle Fire Department is back in action. Has the Station 19 TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Station 19, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Station 19 TV show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy. The story revolves around the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others. Characters include Andy Herrera (Ortiz), Dr. Ben Warren (George), Jack Gibson (Damon), Vic Hughes (Doss), Travis Montgomery (Hayden), Maya DeLuca-Bishop (Savre), Robert Sullivan (Kodjoe), Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop (Spampinato), Theo Ruiz (Miranda), Michael Dixon (Healy), Sean Beckett (Randall), and Natasha Ross (Dandridge).



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Station 19 averages a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.20 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Station 19 stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



ABC

As of October 7, 2022, Station 19 has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Station 19 for season seven? This drama continues to be one of the network’s highest-rated scripted series, and last season, it was ABC’s most-watched drama, drawing more viewers than Grey’s Anatomy. In addition, episodes often generate 50% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings. I do not doubt that Station 19 will be renewed for season seven and likely run for many more years after that. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Station 19 cancellation or renewal news.



