Station 19: Season Six Viewer Votes

Andy and her firefighting family return to save the day as best they can in the sixth season of ABC’s Station 19 TV show. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Station 19 is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of Station 19 here.

An ABC first-responder drama series, the Station 19 TV show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy. The story revolves around the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family and together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others. Characters include Andy Herrera (Ortiz), Dr. Ben Warren (George), Jack Gibson (Damon), Vic Hughes (Doss), Travis Montgomery (Hayden), Maya DeLuca-Bishop (Savre), Robert Sullivan (Kodjoe), Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop (Spampinato), Theo Ruiz (Miranda), Michael Dixon (Healy), Sean Beckett (Randall), and Natasha Ross (Dandridge).





What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Station 19 TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Station 19 should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC?