Station 19: Cancelled; No Season Eight for ABC Firefighter Drama

A highly-rated ABC series is coming to an end with the 2023-24 television season. The Station 19 series will end with its upcoming seventh season of 10 episodes.

A first-responder drama series, the Station 19 TV show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy. The story revolves around the heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19. From the captain to the newest recruit, they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The brave men and women are like family; together, they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others. Characters include Andy Herrera (Ortiz), Dr. Ben Warren (George), Jack Gibson (Damon), Vic Hughes (Doss), Travis Montgomery (Hayden), Maya DeLuca-Bishop (Savre), Robert Sullivan (Kodjoe), Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop (Spampinato), Theo Ruiz (Miranda), Michael Dixon (Healy), Sean Beckett (Randall), and Natasha Ross (Dandridge).

Airing on Thursday nights, the sixth season of Station 19 averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.86 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. Despite the year-over-year declines, the show was ABC’s highest-rated show in total viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, Station 19 picks up nearly 40% more viewers in delayed viewing.

Despite the solid ratings and its crossovers with Grey’s Anatomy, Deadline reports the network is pulling the plug after the upcoming season. Station 19 has aired 95 episodes thus far and will end its run with 105 installments.

The decision to cancel Station 19 could have been impacted by the decision to pick up the 9-1-1 first responder series. The latter series is produced by Disney’s 20th Television, drew better ratings during its FOX run, and will occupy the Thursdays at 8 PM timeslot when it debuts on ABC on Thursday, March 10th. Station 19 will kick off its final run on the same night at 10 PM. Only one Grey’s crossover is planned for the final season.

In addition to being impacted by the long industry strikes, the show’s cancellation comes amid some showrunner changes. “For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda [Rhimes] and Betsy [Beers’] incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “With Zoanne [Clark] and Peter [Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Station 19 TV series on ABC? Are you disappointed that this drama is ending with its seventh season?

