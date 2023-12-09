Frasier: Season Two? Kelsey Grammer Believes Sequel Series Has a Long Future Ahead

Frasier has just wrapped its first season on Paramount+, but fans should not worry too much about the series’ future. Kelsey Grammer thinks the sequel series will be on the streaming service for several years.

Starring Grammer, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro, and Toks Olagundoye, the series follows Dr. Frasier Crane (Grammer) as he returns to Boston to reconnect with his son and start a new chapter in his life.

Grammer said the following about the Paramount+ series, per THR:

“We haven’t really cracked a storyline yet for season two. We haven’t really gotten into that stuff, but we probably will fairly soon. I believe we have a home at Paramount+ for several years to come, and we certainly have several ideas for it. It’s just what’s fleshing out, and we’re not sure yet because the writers went on strike, then the actors stayed on strike, and everything just sort of stalled. At least we got the episodes in under the wire before we had to just lock down. But where our future is, of course, we’re going to explore the relationship between the father and the son, and that’s natural. Then involve the other characters, as well. Was it intentional? Yeah, of course. Because the first few episodes of any new television show, it needs to be sort dedicated to the idea of allowing the audience to fall in love with the new characters. I believe that’s finally started to take shape. Now we have the luxury of saying, well, let’s branch off into this area, branch off into that area, go a little heavier on this storyline, focus a little bit more on this member of the cast or members of the cast. You earn that right after the first few episodes when you allow the audience to just simply become acquainted with the new people who are there and to understand the basis for the show. The basis of the show is that father-son relationship, but also Frasier’s new friendship, Frasier’s new life, his third or fourth act, arguably. That’s what we’re discovering. We’ve discovered that he’s probably a bit more mature, maybe still a little bit the same sort of nut, but he’s grown some — for him to have been static, for us to have started right back into the same show from 30 years ago [when the show began] to jump right back into the same story would’ve been ridiculous. For a man to spend 30 years of his life and not age would’ve been ridiculous, and not grow wiser in any way. We thought it was important to give him sort of a new set of clothes.”

The series has not yet been renewed for a second season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Frasier? Do you want to see more of Frasier Crane on Paramount+?